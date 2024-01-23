IPO-bound SK Finance garners ₹1,328 crore in fresh equity from existing investors
SK Finance is currently engaged in discussions regarding an initial public offering (IPO) and is targeting to launch the issue later this year.
SK Finance, an NBFC specializing in financing for both used and new vehicles as well as secured business loans, secured ₹1,328 crore in funding. The investment was led by existing investors, including notable names such as Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Growth, and Baring Private Equity India, alongside contributions from select new investors.