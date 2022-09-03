IPO-bound Sterlite Power announces bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM IST
- During FY22, Sterlite Power's consolidated net profit halved to ₹440 crore as compared to ₹870 crore in FY21
Sterlite Power announced the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, that is one new bonus equity share of ₹2/- each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2/- each held by the existing shareholders, it said in its annual report for 2021-22.