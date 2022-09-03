IPO-bound Sterlite Power announces bonus shares issue in 1:1 ratio

The company said that “by issue and allotment of 6,11,81,902 (Six Crores Eleven Lakhs Eighty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Two) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each as bonus shares to the holders of existing fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2/- each of the Company, whose names will appear in the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners’ Position of the Company as on Record date, as fixed by the Board of Directors for this purpose, in the proportion of 1:1."