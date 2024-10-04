IPO-bound Swiggy launches 10 mins food delivery

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Swiggy rolls out new rapid delivery service called Bolt, which guarantees meal deliveries within just 10 minutes.
Swiggy rolls out new rapid delivery service called Bolt, which guarantees meal deliveries within just 10 minutes.

Food delivery app Swiggy, which is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO), said on Friday that it has launched a new rapid delivery service called Bolt, which guarantees meal deliveries within just 10 minutes. 

This initiative is designed to cater to the growing consumer demand for fast, delicious, and convenient food delivery, and will initially be available in select cities across India.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:30 PM IST
