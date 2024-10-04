BREAKING NEWS
IPO-bound Swiggy launches 10 mins food delivery
IPO-bound Swiggy launches 10 mins food delivery
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Food delivery app Swiggy, which is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO), said on Friday that it has launched a new rapid delivery service called Bolt, which guarantees meal deliveries within just 10 minutes.
This initiative is designed to cater to the growing consumer demand for fast, delicious, and convenient food delivery, and will initially be available in select cities across India.