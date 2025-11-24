IPO-bound Zetwerk secures ₹265 crore in invoice discounting facility from TradeCred

Zetwerk, India’s leading B2B digital manufacturing unicorn, has raised ₹265 crore through invoice discounting on TradeCred, the country’s largest invoice discounting platform.

According to the media release, the facility has been extended across multiple Zetwerk group entities: Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Private Limited ( ₹150 crore), Zet Town India Private Limited ( ₹75 crore), Winsharp Electronics Private Limited ( ₹20 crore), and Sharp Tanks and Structurals Private Limited ( ₹20 crore).

"A total of 25 prominent family offices participated as investors through TradeCred’s technology-enabled platform, underscoring strong institutional confidence in Zetwerk’s growth trajectory and operational resilience," said the company.

The deepened partnership includes full-stack technological integration that will enable seamless, scalable working capital solutions across Zetwerk’s diverse subsidiaries spanning precision manufacturing, renewables, infrastructure, consumer products, and capital goods.

Meanwhile, TradeCred said this transaction marks its single-largest partnership to date and further strengthens a six-year collaboration between the two companies.

“Zetwerk has been a trusted partner for over six years. This ₹265 crore facility is a testament to the robustness of their business model and the strength of our integrated technology stack. We are proud to power efficient working capital for one of India’s fastest-growing manufacturing platforms,” said Hardik Shah, Founder and CEO of TradeCred.

TradeCred said, since its inception in 2018, it has empowered over 150 corporates to discount invoices worth more than ₹1,000 crore every quarter, establishing itself as the preferred fintech partner for large enterprises seeking flexible, tech-driven supply chain finance.

Zetwerk IPO The company has not announced any official timeline for its initial public offering (IPO). As per media reports, it was considering fundraising options, including an IPO in 2025.

Earlier in May, Mint reported that Zetwerk co-founders Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan were planning to raise up to $100 million to increase their stake in the company.