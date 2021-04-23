Bengaluru: In a bid to create further diversity, online food tech startup, Zomato, on Friday announced the appointment of four new independent members to its board of directors.

The company’s board which was driven largely driven by investors has now added - professional badminton player and ex-Olympian, Aparna Popat; former chief executive officer of Zalora Group, Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni; founder of Airveda, Namita Gupta; and former head of private wealth business at ABN Amro Bank NV (India), Sutapa Banerjee - to its board of directors.

With this reshuffle, the IPO-bound startup has five independent members in its board. Apart from founder Deepinder Goyal, other members on Zomato’s board include - founder of Info Edge, Sanjeev Bikhchandani; senior vice president at Ant Group, Douglas Feagin and independent director, Kaushik Dutta.

This comes at a time when Zomato is inching towards filing its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in the coming weeks.

“At Zomato, we've been working on making our company more inclusive and diverse for years. Be it through initiatives such as an equal parental leave policy for - men, women, same sex, surrogate or adoptive parents; or period/menstruation leaves. And up until now, we had a largely investor run board. But today, I'm elated to share that we have five independent members on our board of eight people, four of whom are women," said Goyal, while making the announcement on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Goyal further added that more than gender diversity, the company wanted to achieve ‘cognitive diversity’ on its board; and was able to achieve that with the folks onboarded.

In preparation of its much-awaited public listing, the company amended its Memorandum of Association, earlier this month, to become a public limited company. It renamed itself to Zomato Limited as a part of the process.

As a part of its pre-IPO fundraise, Zomato shored up close to $910 million in funding from more than 10 investors including Baillie Gifford, Luxor Capital, Steadview, D1 Capital, Mirae Asset, Kora Management LP, Fidelity Management and Research, and Tiger Global Management.

The primary pre-IPO fundraise valued Zomato at $5.4 billion, as the company now looks to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $6 billion-$8 billion, through a public listing, according to several media reports.

