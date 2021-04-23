IPO-bound Zomato adds new independent directors to board

“At Zomato, we've been working on making our company more inclusive and diverse for years. Be it through initiatives such as an equal parental leave policy for - men, women, same sex, surrogate or adoptive parents; or period/menstruation leaves. And up until now, we had a largely investor run board. But today, I'm elated to share that we have five independent members on our board of eight people, four of whom are women," said Goyal, while making the announcement on micro-blogging platform Twitter.