IPO-bound Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as co-founder and chief people officer

“Akriti has been here (at Zomato) for almost a decade. She has undying commitment to Zomato, and our well-being. She has been one of the strongest pillars of support for Zomato, as we weathered multiple ups and downs through these years. She has mostly been behind the scenes all these years, working hard and building an impeccable finance team...Congratulations Akriti for now officially being a founder at Zomato," said Zomato co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal, in an internal memo to employees.