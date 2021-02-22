IPO-bound Zomato raises another $250 million

Foodtech unicorn, Zomato has raised an additional $250 million as a part of a primary pre-IPO fundraise from existing and new investors, as it expects to go public before June-this year.

With the fundraise, the company’s total valuation stands at $5.4 billion, from $3.9 billion in December.

The funds have been raised by Kora Management LP, which led the round, infusing close to $115 million, along with Fidelity Management & Research, which infused $55 million and Tiger Global Management, which put in $50 million. New investors Bow Wave Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group also invested close to $20 million and $10 million in the company respectively.

Post this round, Zomato’s early investor Info Edge’s stake in the startup stands at 18.4%.

Info Edge also owns stake in insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar which is also beginning preparations for a potential public stake sale and finalizing on investment bankers to advise on the deal.

The current fund infusion is an addition to the $660 million primary fund raise undertaken by the firm last year from 10 new investors including - Baillie Gifford, Luxor Capital, Steadview, D1 Capital and Mirae Asset.

Over the past year, the startup has been on a fund-raising spree to bolster its cash reserves as it looks to build a war-chest for future acquisitions as well as to fight any possible price wars in the coming months.

Mint had earlier reported that Zomato was aiming to make acquisitions in the logistics space.

During investor Info Edge’s December quarter post-earnings call, the Zomato-shareholder said the Zomato board will take the final call on the IPO and, so far, there was nothing to report on that front.

Zomato is also raising $140 million as a part of a secondary transaction, the company’s founder and chief executive Deepinder Goyal said on Twitter in December. The secondary is expected to give an exit to Chinese investors in its portfolio Ant Group, a person aware of the discussion told Mint.

“Food delivery in India is rapidly coming out of covid-19 shadows. December 2020 is expected to be the highest ever GMV month in our history. We are now clocking 25% higher Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) than our previous peaks in February 2020," tweeted Goyal in December, while announcing the company’s previous fund raise.

