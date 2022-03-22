iQoo Z6 5G sale begins in India today; Check key details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In India, the phone is available in three storage variants and their prices vary accordingly. There is 4GB+128GB variant available at ₹15,499, while a 6GB RAM + 128 GB is offered at ₹16,999 and the highest would be 8 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at ₹17,999.
iQoo Z6 5G smartphone sale begins from today onward in India. The new launch of iQoo is available at a starting price of ₹13,999. The phone is being offered on Amazon India's website from 12 pm and the company's official website.
The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform that allows a customer to level up their phone's performance with an efficient 6nm process. It has over 15% CPU performance and more than 30% GPU performance.
Meanwhile, the phone offers up to 8GB RAM allowing applications to run fast and smoothly. The phone is extended up to RAM 2.0 technology can add up to 4GB of storage space as extended memory, enabling an 8GB phone to provide a 12GB-equivalent experience.
Furthermore, the smartphone has a 5-layered liquid cooling system that accurately senses the heat source and intelligently adapts the optimal cooling solution, which can effectively cool down the phone when it is under high load and reduce the core temperature by 10 degrees.
Also, the device is powered with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display along with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Further, the phone has a 240Hz touch sampling rate which provides a better gaming experience and always gives a winning edge to customers. Notably, on the phone, touch signals are collected every 4.17ms, ensuring faster touch response.
On the backside, the device has a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50 megapixels as the primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and also a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. Moreover, on the front, the device is equipped with a 16-megapixels selfie camera. The battery life of the phone is also very good with 5 large 5000mAh battery and also comes with 18W Fast Charging technology.
Among special features, the phone has fast charging support, fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual SIM, GPS, video player, and music player. In connectivity, the phone has allows USB Type-C, Audio Jack: 3.5mm, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 technology.
On Amazon, there is a flat instant discount worth ₹2,000 on HDFC Bank cards.
