iQoo Z6 5G sale begins in India today; Check key details here

On the backside, the device has a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50 megapixels as the primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and also a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. Moreover, on the front, the device is equipped with a 16-megapixels selfie camera. The battery life of the phone is also very good with 5 large 5000mAh battery and also comes with 18W Fast Charging technology.