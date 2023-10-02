IQuest Enterprises acquires Viatris’ Indian API operations
IQuest Enterprises, a multi-sector investment company, Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) operations of global pharmaceutical major Viatris in India
