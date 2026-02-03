Iran-US tensions: IndiGo cancels flights to and from these cities till 28 February - check details

IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of cancellations on certain routes, stating that its flight schedules are being adjusted in view of recent developments around Iran and the country's tensions with the United States.

These disruptions come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with President Donald Trump earlier announcing that the US was moving naval warships closer to the region.

However, the situation may ease in the coming days, as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday signalled a conditional willingness to engage in negotiations with Washington, pointing to a potential diplomatic opening.

“In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew,” IndiGo said on X (formerly Twitter).

Which IndiGo flights will be affected? The country's largest carrier by market capitalisation has announced changes to several international flights due to the evolving security situation in certain regions.

Flights cancelled until 28 February 2026. To and from Tbilisi (Georgia)

To and from Almaty (Kazakhstan)

To and from Baku (Azerbaijan)

To and from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with customer support for the latest updates. The flyers can also explore alternative options, including future flights or a full refund, on IndiGo's official website.

“As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review. Any further updates or changes will be shared through our communication channels,” the airline said in the X post.

Latest details about the Iran-US situation President Pezeshkian said in a formal statement that he had acted in response to requests from “friendly governments in the region” urging Tehran to reply to a proposal by the US president for negotiations.

He further added he had instructed Iran’s foreign minister to explore the groundwork for talks, provided key conditions were met, particularly stressing that the discussions would be held within the framework of national interests.

The development comes amid rising regional tensions, after Washington dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East following Iran’s deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked last month.