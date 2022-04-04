IRB Infra begins toll collection on Palsit-Dankuni highway

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. has commenced toll collection on the the Palsit-Dankuni national highway in West Bengal, effective 2 April. It will continue to collect toll for the concession period of 17 years, the company said in a statement.

The ₹2,403 crore project involved six-laning of the 63.83 km stretch of NH-19 between Palsit and Dankuni in West Bengal, with ₹1,650 core financing from lenders. The project was executed under IRB Infrastructure Developers' special purpose vehicle (SPV) and wholly-owned subsidiary Palsit Dankuni Tollway.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director, IRB Infra, said, "This is our first project in the eastern region of India, the 10th state overall."