IRB Infra begins toll collection on Palsit-Dankuni highway

IRB Infra begins toll collection on Palsit-Dankuni highway1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The ₹2,403 crore project involved six-laning of the 63.83 km stretch of NH-19 between Palsit and Dankuni in West Bengal, with ₹1,650 core financing from lenders
NEW DELHI: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. has commenced toll collection on the the Palsit-Dankuni national highway in West Bengal, effective 2 April. It will continue to collect toll for the concession period of 17 years, the company said in a statement.
The ₹2,403 crore project involved six-laning of the 63.83 km stretch of NH-19 between Palsit and Dankuni in West Bengal, with ₹1,650 core financing from lenders. The project was executed under IRB Infrastructure Developers' special purpose vehicle (SPV) and wholly-owned subsidiary Palsit Dankuni Tollway.
Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & managing director, IRB Infra, said, “This is our first project in the eastern region of India, the 10th state overall."
IRB Infrastructure Developers Is a leading private roads and highways infrastructure developer, with an asset base of ₹61,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.
