IRB Infra completes 381.63 crores fundraise in IRB Infrastructure Trust

MUMBAI: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, one of the leading highways infrastructure developers in India, has completed total fundraising of ₹381.63 crores with an investment of ₹194.63 crores in its sponsored IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT jointly launched by the company and Singapore based GIC Affiliates with 51% and 49% holding in it, respectively.
“With this investment of ₹194.63 crores in the IRB Infrastructure Trust, company’s aggregate equity investments across its Road Portfolio, comprising wholly-owned concessions, 51% ownership in the Private InvIT and 16% ownership in Public InvIT have crossed ₹9,000 crore mark," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infra.
IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and the GIC Affiliates, Singapore-based Sovereign Fund, completed the fundraising of ₹381.63 crores by way of rights issue. While the sponsors IRB Infra invested ₹194.63 crores; the GIC Affiliates invested ₹187 crores.
The GIC Affiliates had invested approx ₹3,750 crores in February 2020, as the first tranche towards its investment in the IRB Infrastructure Trust which was subsequently followed by the second tranche of ₹510 crores raised in November 2020 by way of rights issue.
"All projects under the Private InvIT are revenue-generating, including three projects, which are under Tolling and Construction. The funds raised will be utilized towards equity requirement for under-construction projects," the company said.