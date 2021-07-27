Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IRB Infra completes 381.63 crores fundraise in IRB Infrastructure Trust

IRB Infra completes 381.63 crores fundraise in IRB Infrastructure Trust

Premium
The funds raised will be utilized towards equity requirements for under-construction projects. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 03:37 PM IST Livemint

  • IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and the GIC Affiliates completed the fundraising of 381.63 crores by way of rights issue. While the sponsors IRB Infra invested 194.63 crores; the GIC Affiliates invested 187 crores

MUMBAI: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, one of the leading highways infrastructure developers in India, has completed total fundraising of 381.63 crores with an investment of 194.63 crores in its sponsored IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT jointly launched by the company and Singapore based GIC Affiliates with 51% and 49% holding in it, respectively.

MUMBAI: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, one of the leading highways infrastructure developers in India, has completed total fundraising of 381.63 crores with an investment of 194.63 crores in its sponsored IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT jointly launched by the company and Singapore based GIC Affiliates with 51% and 49% holding in it, respectively.

“With this investment of 194.63 crores in the IRB Infrastructure Trust, company’s aggregate equity investments across its Road Portfolio, comprising wholly-owned concessions, 51% ownership in the Private InvIT and 16% ownership in Public InvIT have crossed 9,000 crore mark," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infra.

“With this investment of 194.63 crores in the IRB Infrastructure Trust, company’s aggregate equity investments across its Road Portfolio, comprising wholly-owned concessions, 51% ownership in the Private InvIT and 16% ownership in Public InvIT have crossed 9,000 crore mark," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infra.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and the GIC Affiliates, Singapore-based Sovereign Fund, completed the fundraising of 381.63 crores by way of rights issue. While the sponsors IRB Infra invested 194.63 crores; the GIC Affiliates invested 187 crores.

The GIC Affiliates had invested approx 3,750 crores in February 2020, as the first tranche towards its investment in the IRB Infrastructure Trust which was subsequently followed by the second tranche of 510 crores raised in November 2020 by way of rights issue.

"All projects under the Private InvIT are revenue-generating, including three projects, which are under Tolling and Construction. The funds raised will be utilized towards equity requirement for under-construction projects," the company said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The key milestones in India’s IPO journey, in five charts

Premium

Don’t assume your health policy covers maternity insurance

Premium

Zomato eyes a big slice of this grocery unicorn

Premium

How the Sebi-mandated one-stop-shop for mutual funds will work

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!