IRB Infra preferred bidder for six-lane highway project in Gujarat
- The project involves adding six lanes to the 90.9 km stretch between Samakhiyali and Santalpur, with a concession period of 20 years
Mumbai: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has been selected as the preferred bidder for the ₹2,132 crore build-operate-transfer or BOT project in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×