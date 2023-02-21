IRB Infra preferred bidder for six-lane highway project in Gujarat

“We are proud to continue our winning streak in BOT space and this would be the sixth project that the company will be executing in the state of Gujarat. The present project will be an important addition to IRB portfolio as this project caters to heavy commercial traffic connecting the Kandla and Mundra port and is brownfield part of the prestigious Amritsar Jamnagar expressway,“ Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director, IRB Infrastructure Developers said.