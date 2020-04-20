IRB Infra, MEP Infra to resume collecting tolls from 20 April

IRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has received instructions from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resume collection of user fee at all toll plazas on national highways from 20 April, it said Monday.

"The Company has received a communication from NHAI/ MSRDC instructing resumption of collection of user fee at all toll plazas on National Highways/ Expressway w.e.f. 20th April 2020 by ensuring compliance with preventive measures in terms of guidelines/ instructions issue by Govt. of India to contain spread of Covid -19", IRB Infra said in a note to the exchanges.

In a separate filling, MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd informed the exchanges that it also got directions from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp to collect toll from five Mumbai entry toll plazas from 20 April.

"The company received the Letter from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation ('MSRDC/Authority') dated April 19, 2020 directing to resume collection of toll with effect from April 20, 2020 [00.00 hrs.] at Toll Plazas of Five Mumbai Entry Points viz. Airoli, Mulund-EEH and Mulund-LBS Toll, Vashi and Dahisar Toll Plazas", MEP Infrastructure added.

At 1005 am, shares of IRB Infrastructure were 6% up at ₹82.4 apiece on the BSE. MEP Infrastructure rose 5% to ₹13.27 per share in the early deals.