IRB Infra raises 150 crore via NCDs

08 Jul 2020

NEW DELHI : Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it has raised 150 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis.

"This is to inform you that the management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company...has allotted 9.55 per cent secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to 150 crore on a private placement basis to an eligible investor," the company said in a BSE filing.

Dilip Buildcon, in a separate filing, said it has raised 200 crore via NCDs.

"The company has issued and allotted 2,000 senior, secured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures rupee denominated face value of 10,00,000/- bearing a coupon rate 8.67 per cent p.a, on private placement basis," it said.

