IRB Infra raises 150 crore via NCDs

"This is to inform you that the management administration and share transfer committee of the board of directors of the company...has allotted 9.55 per cent secured, redeemable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of ₹10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to ₹150 crore on a private placement basis to an eligible investor," the company said in a BSE filing.