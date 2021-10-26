IRB Infra to raise 5,347 crore from Spain’s Ferrovial and GIC

MUMBAI : IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it will raise up to ₹5,347 crore, in the largest equity fundraise by an Indian road developer, through a preferential allotment of equity shares to Spain’s infrastructure group Ferrovial S.A. and Singapore state investor GIC.

A Ferrovial subsidiary, Cintra Global S.E. will invest equity capital of up to ₹3,180 crore, and will pick up a 24.9% stake, while GIC will invest equity capital of up to ₹2,167 crore for 16.9% stake.

The issue price for the preferential allotment is ₹211.79 per share. On Tuesday, shares of IRB Infra closed trading at ₹294.4 apiece, up 5.88% on the BSE.

Virendra Mhaiskar, the founder promoter of IRB, will continue as the promoter and single largest shareholder post completion of the transactions with an approximate 34% stake and will retain management control of IRB, the company said in a statement.

These equity fund raises will help achieve the twin objectives of deleveraging and access to growth capital to participate in the massive infrastructure development and monetization plan of the Indian government, the company said.

“IRB’s execution capabilities, Cintra’s global best practices and technical prowess coupled with GIC backing as a long-term investor will be a launch pad for IRB to capture unprecedented growth in a capital efficient manner," it added.

The two transactions are subject to execution of definitive documents, approval of IRB shareholders, receipt of regulatory and lenders approvals.

The company will use ₹3,250 crore to reduce debt while ₹1,497 crore will go towards current projects and new opportunities and ₹600 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

Virendra Mhaiskar, CMD, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said: “Through this investment, IRB will deeply benefit in terms of their global experience and best practices in the development, investment, and operation of toll road projects. We deeply value the existing relationship with GIC. This new investment by GIC is a further stamp of approval of their confidence on the robust business model of IRB. The strategy we initiated in 2017 by sponsoring the first Public InvIT provided IRB a platform for recurrent capital recycling. This strategy was further strengthened in 2019 by sponsoring the Private InvIT, which enhanced the business model by getting a recurrent investor for reducing equity commitments thus increasing the ability to take in more projects at one time. The current transaction, which addresses the twin objectives of deleveraging the holdco debt and providing growth capital is the final step in optimizing the capital structure, unleashing the free cash flow generation for growth, thus creating immense shareholder value."

Andres Sacristan, CEO, Cintra said: “This investment in IRB Infrastructure Developers represents a great opportunity for Cintra to expand into a new market for us—India—that has very promising fundamentals for toll road development. IRB has a portfolio of high-quality assets and a platform with the capability to capture some of the strong growth expected in this sector. Cintra would work with IRB to enhance its competitive position in the Indian market. Our international experience as an investor and operator would optimize IRB's operational capacity and ESG compliance, a field in which Cintra and Ferrovial are international leaders"

Avener Capital acted as the exclusive financial adviser to IRB for the transaction. S&R Associates acted as a legal adviser to IRB.

