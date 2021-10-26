IRB Infra to raise 5,347 crore from Spain’s Ferrovial and GIC

Virendra Mhaiskar, CMD, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said: “Through this investment, IRB will deeply benefit in terms of their global experience and best practices in the development, investment, and operation of toll road projects. We deeply value the existing relationship with GIC. This new investment by GIC is a further stamp of approval of their confidence on the robust business model of IRB. The strategy we initiated in 2017 by sponsoring the first Public InvIT provided IRB a platform for recurrent capital recycling. This strategy was further strengthened in 2019 by sponsoring the Private InvIT, which enhanced the business model by getting a recurrent investor for reducing equity commitments thus increasing the ability to take in more projects at one time. The current transaction, which addresses the twin objectives of deleveraging the holdco debt and providing growth capital is the final step in optimizing the capital structure, unleashing the free cash flow generation for growth, thus creating immense shareholder value."

