IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to ₹352 cr in Feb1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:32 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the February 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year
New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27 per cent year-on-year to ₹351.75 crore in February 2023.
The company had reported the toll collection at ₹277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement.
MINT PREMIUM See All
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×