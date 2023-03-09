Home / Companies / News /  IRB Infra total toll collection rises 27% to 352 cr in Feb
New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday said its total toll collection across all projects has increased 27 per cent year-on-year to 351.75 crore in February 2023.

The company had reported the toll collection at 277.47 crore in February 2022, it said in a statement.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said that the February 2023 toll collection on all the corridors has once again revealed the consistency and robustness in the growth over last year; thus, reflecting India’s economic stability in the post-pandemic era.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

