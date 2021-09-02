IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Thursday said the company has won the bid for the construction of six lanes of 20 km Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair stretch on the upcoming Chittoor–Thachur Highways in Tamil Nadu at a cost outlay of ₹909 crore.

The company in a statement said the project is under Package-IV and is a part of India's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana. Upon award of this project, the company's order book will stand at ₹14,189 crores, IRB Infrastructure added. According to the company statement, the concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years operations and maintenance rights thereafter.

With this company’s aggregate strength of Hybrid Annuity portfolio will be of approximately 640 lane kms with cost outlay of over ₹5,500 crores.

Commenting on the development, Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, “We are happy to have another project in Tamil Nadu after the existing Omalur - Salem - Namakkal Project, which is under the BOT space."

He further added, “Winning this project has validated our integrated strengths, developed in last more than 20 years, in executing all types and sizes of highway infrastructure projects, be it under BOT, TOT, HAM or EPC, irrespective of the geographical terrains."

The company is already constructing two Hybrid Annuity projects in Gujarat as a part of upcoming Vadodara Mumbai 8 lanes Greenfield Expressway. Recently, the company was awarded Pathankot Mandi Hybrid Annuity project in Himachal Pradesh.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹71.91 crore for the quarter ended June 30. It had clocked a consolidated net loss of ₹30.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it had said in a regulatory filing.

The total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to ₹1,670.48 crore as against ₹1,073.46 crore in the year-ago period. The expenditure also increased to ₹1,529.73 crore during the June quarter, compared to ₹994.66 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said it has completed fundraise of ₹381.63 crore for IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT, by way of the right issue.

