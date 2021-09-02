IRB Infra wins bid for Tamil Nadu highway project order

The company in a statement said the project is under Package-IV and is a part of India's ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana. Upon award of this project, the company's order book will stand at ₹14,189 crores, IRB Infrastructure added. According to the company statement, the concession will comprise 730 days for construction and 15 years operations and maintenance rights thereafter.

