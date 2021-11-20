Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRB Infrastructure shareholders approved 5,347 cr fundraise via share sale

IRB Infrastructure shareholders approved 5,347 cr fundraise via share sale

IRB Infrastructure Developers said overall 95 per cent of the votes casted have been in favour of the resolution.
07:31 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extra ordinary general meeting online on November 20, 2021 to secure the approval of its shareholders

IRB Infrastructure Developers informed the stock exchanges on Saturday that its shareholders have passed a resolution which will allow capital inflow of 5,347 crore into the company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers convened an extra ordinary general meeting online on November 20, 2021 to secure the approval of its shareholders, the company said in a statement.

"...This will now enable the company to issue shares to the tune of 5,347 crore to the Cintra Global S.E. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A) and the Bricklayers Investments Pt. Ltd. (an affiliate of GIC, Singapore Sovereign wealth fund)," it said.

The company stated that overall 95 per cent of the votes casted were in favour of the resolution.

All the large institutional shareholders of the company voted in favour of the resolution, it added.

