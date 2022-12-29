IRB road SPV raises Rs700 cr debt to pay off existing project loans

Udaipur Tollway Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers under its private InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, has issued redeemable non-convertible debentures worth ₹700 crore on a private placement basis to an undisclosed investor, according to an exchange filing.
Udaipur Tollway Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers under its private InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) arm, IRB Infrastructure Trust, has issued redeemable non-convertible debentures worth ₹700 crore on a private placement basis to an undisclosed investor, according to an exchange filing.
The proposed ₹700 crore NCDs (non convertible debentures) will be used to partially pay off the existing project loans, resulting in a significant annual savings of more than ₹10 crore at the revised interest rate of 8.9%, the company said.
Earlier this quarter, the company refinanced two BOT (build-operate-transfer) road projects, Yedeshi Aurangabad and Solapur Yedeshi. This involved fixing rates for at least 5 years at optimized cost and amortization, resulting in incremental cash surplus generation of ₹500 crore over the next 5 years.
“With a focus on enhancing returns to our investors, the Company has been exploring avenues to refinance its completed projects. Part refinancing exercise completed for our Udaipur Shamlaji BOT asset in Rajasthan is the next spoke of this strategy," a spokesperson of IRB Infrastructure Developers said.
He added, “The proceeds received from these nonconvertible debentures would be used to refinance the said project through part repayment of existing project debts, at lower interest cost, which would bring huge interest saving over project life."
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers ended 0.93% lower at ₹288.15 on the NSE on Thursday, while the benchmark Nifty closed at 18,191 points, up 0.38%.
