Ircon earmarks capex of upto 10,000 crore for 2021-22

New Delhi: Ircon International Limited, a public sector enterprise specializing in engineering, construction and transport infrastructure, has earmarked a capital expenditure (capex) target of upto ₹10,000 crore for fiscal year (FY) 2021-22, subject to fulfilling orders, the company's chairman and managing director SK Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

The capx plan will be serviced through both equity and debt, he added.

Chaudhary said that the company had an order book of ₹36,800 crore at the end of December 2020 quarter, of which (work worth) ₹4,158 crore has been completed.

"The company's operations during Q1, FY2021, and Q2, FY2021, were impacted by covid-19 pandemic. However, during Q3, FY2021, we recorded a 10% higher revenue than the same period of the previous year," Chaudhary added.

Ircon International Limited secured new orders worth ₹4,000 crore during March-December 2020 period, from clients involved in sectors like railways and highways.

The company's order book during Q3, FY21 included an order worth ₹900 crores for the up-gradation of Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari route on Hybrid Annuity Model, and an order for developing a viaduct and a tunnel from Duhai to Modipuram for Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor for Rs. 405 crores, among others, it said in an investor presentation document recently.

Ircon International Limited, which has operations in Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, among others, has also bid for the bullet train project, and the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station.

Besides these, the company also plans to develop the railway land it had taken on a 99-year old lease at Mumbai's Bandra locality, which the company plans to develop as commercial and residential properties.

The New Delhi-headquartered company is also attempting to get contracts in Vietnam, Philippines, and other South East Asian countries either independently or with joint venture partners.

The company had also signed an MoU (Memorandum of understanding) with Iranian Railways’ Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) for the construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway project. When completed this project will provide connectivity between Afghanisthan, Iran and CIS (Commonwealth of Indepent states).

"We are still involved with the Iran project but US sanctions are a challenge," Chaudhary said adding that his company has also tied up with two Iranian companies, Mapna Group and Farab, for bidding for international projects.

