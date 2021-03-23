Ircon earmarks capex of upto 10,000 crore for 2021-22

The company's order book during Q3, FY21 included an order worth ₹900 crores for the up-gradation of Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari route on Hybrid Annuity Model, and an order for developing a viaduct and a tunnel from Duhai to Modipuram for Delhi- Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor for Rs. 405 crores, among others, it said in an investor presentation document recently.