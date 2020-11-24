Ircon International bags 405 crore Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor order

Ircon International has also received ₹318 crore for designing, supplying, installing, testing and commissioning of receiving sub-stations and associated works on viaduct and tunnel from Sarai Kale Khan to Duhai for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor of NCRTC, Ircon International said in a BSE filing. The tenure for its execution is 50 months, the company said.