Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Ircon International gains 4% after securing a contract from ministry of railways
Under the new project, Ircon International will provide project management consultancy services for construction of road over bridges in lieu of existing level crossings.

Ircon International gains 4% after securing a contract from ministry of railways

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Ircon International secured works of nine road over bridges valuing more than 400 crore from the ministry of railways
  • The engineering and transport infrastructure company was trading at 81.65 at 10:35 am, up 1.62% from its previous close

MUMBAI: Shares of Ircon International gained as much as 4% after it secured works of total 9 road over bridges (ROBs) valuing more than 400 crore from the ministry of railways, Government of India.

MUMBAI: Shares of Ircon International gained as much as 4% after it secured works of total 9 road over bridges (ROBs) valuing more than 400 crore from the ministry of railways, Government of India.

At 10:35 am, Ircon International was trading at 81.65 up 1.62% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.24% to 37,201.36.

At 10:35 am, Ircon International was trading at 81.65 up 1.62% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1.24% to 37,201.36.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The scope of work is to provide project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction of ROBs in lieu of existing level crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MoU with Zonal Railways, the company said. The work has been awarded by the ministry of railways through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it added. The announcement was made after market hours.

From the beginning of the year, Ircon International gained 2.5% against a loss of 10% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Ircon International Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 34.46 crore for the quarter ended June against a consolidated net profit of 144.66 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income fell 51.30% to 549.29 crore for the June quarter over 1,127.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Ircon International is an engineering and construction comp, specialising in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the ministry of railways. As on 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 89.18% stake in the company.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated