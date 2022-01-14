Ircon International incorporates unit called Ircon Haridwar Bypass Ltd

"National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded to IRCON the work for upgradation and Four Laning of Haridwar Bypass Package-1 from Km .O+OOO (Km. 188+100 of NH-58) to Km .15+100 (Km.5+100 of NH 74) of Uttarakhand the listed entity) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. As per the Letter of Award issued by NHAI, the aforesaid work will be executed by Ircon Haridwar Bypass Limited The business of Wholly owned subsidiary is in line with the main line of business of the Company," it further added.

