IRCON secures order worth $14.89 million in Sri Lanka

“IRCON has awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. INR 122 Crore," the company said in a press release.