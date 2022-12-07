Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  IRCON secures order worth $14.89 million in Sri Lanka

IRCON secures order worth $14.89 million in Sri Lanka

1 min read . 07:35 PM ISTSwati Luthra
IRCON has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 398 projects in various states in India.

  • IRCON has secured the work on competitive bidding basis and the contract period will be 24 months from the date of signing of the contract agreement

NEW DELHI :Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has secured an order on competitive bidding basis valuing USD 14.89 Million in Sri Lanka. 

NEW DELHI :Ircon International Limited (IRCON) has secured an order on competitive bidding basis valuing USD 14.89 Million in Sri Lanka. 

“IRCON has awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. INR 122 Crore," the company said in a press release. 

“IRCON has awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. INR 122 Crore," the company said in a press release. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

IRCON has secured the work on competitive bidding basis and the contract period will be 24 months from the date of signing of the Contract Agreement. 

It is a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule -A, Public Sector Enterprises. A government company, IRCON was incorporated by the Central Government (Ministry of Railways). It is the leading turnkey construction company in the public sector. 

The company has widespread operations in several states in India, and countries across the globe. They have specialized constructions organization covering the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector. 

The company has executed projects operated in the areas of Railway construction including ballast less track, electrification, tunneling, signal & telecommunication as well as leasing of locos, construction of roads, highways, commercial, industrial & residential buildings and complexes, airport runway and hangars, metro and mass rapid transit system, etc. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

IRCON has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 398 projects in various states in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP