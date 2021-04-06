Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IRCON shares gain after board's nod to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

IRCON shares gain after board's nod to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

Premium
Established in 1976, IRCON International is the second railways firm which is being divested.
1 min read . 11:23 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The record date will be announced in due course, the company said.

IRCON International announced that its board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1: 1 (i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share held.

IRCON International announced that its board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1: 1 (i.e. 1 (one) fully paid up equity share for every 1 (one) fully paid up equity share held.

IRCON International share price were trading around 2.3% higher at 91 per share on the BSE at 11:19 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All

IRCON International share price were trading around 2.3% higher at 91 per share on the BSE at 11:19 am.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The record date will be announced in due course, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said that the bonus equity shares will be issued out of free out of reserves of the company available as on 31 March, 2020.

Mini-ratna public sector enterprise Ircon International had reported a 35% jump in its profit after tax to 103 crore in the December quarter. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total order book stood at 32,814 crore - Rs30,709 crore for railway projects and 2,105 crore for highway projects.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.