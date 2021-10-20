IRCTC becomes ninth PSU firm to breach 1 tn market cap

Earlier, state-run firms such as State Bank of India, Coal India Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Power Grid Corp. Ltd, SBI Life Insurance, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and SBI Cards have achieved this milestone. IRCTC listed on the stock exchanges on 14 October 2019 after selling shares at ₹320 apiece in an initial public offering. Since then, the stock has surged more than 18-fold or 1737%. So far this year, it has gained 308.1% while so far this month, it advanced 58%.