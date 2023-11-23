IRCTC down: E-ticket booking services resume after 2 hours of technical glitch

After facing more than 2 hours of technical issues, the Indian Railways' e-ticket booking website is working fine, the IRCTC said on the X platform.

At around noon on Thursday, the website was down, causing inconvenience to lakhs of passengers. "E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons. Technical team is working on it and booking will be made available soon," Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) wrote on the X platform. IRCTC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 30% to ₹294 crore, dividend declared However, at 1:55 pm (IST), the IRCTC said that the website was working fine. “E-ticket booking has been resumed at 13:55 hrs," it posted on the X platform.

The IRCTC stock was up by 0.41% at ₹702.20 on Thursday at 2:25 pm.

Several passengers expressed anger when the website went down. "The site remains closed from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am. It is a matter of concern that the IRCTC site is closed after daily maintenance. But the point is why mentioning the same so late," a user wrote.

IRCTC announces ‘North East Discovery’ package; Check tour itinerary, cost here

One user shared a video of the website down and asked IRCTC, "What is this service? Taking huge money for premium tatkal but maintenance is too bad".