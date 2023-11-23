IRCTC down: E-ticket booking services resume after 2 hours of technical glitch

After facing more than 2 hours of technical issues, the Indian Railways' e-ticket booking website is working fine, the IRCTC said on the X platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At around noon on Thursday, the website was down, causing inconvenience to lakhs of passengers. "E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons. Technical team is working on it and booking will be made available soon," Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) wrote on the X platform.

However, at 1:55 pm (IST), the IRCTC said that the website was working fine. “E-ticket booking has been resumed at 13:55 hrs," it posted on the X platform.

The IRCTC stock was up by 0.41% at ₹702.20 on Thursday at 2:25 pm.

Several passengers expressed anger when the website went down. "The site remains closed from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am. It is a matter of concern that the IRCTC site is closed after daily maintenance. But the point is why mentioning the same so late," a user wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user shared a video of the website down and asked IRCTC, "What is this service? Taking huge money for premium tatkal but maintenance is too bad".

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by the Indian government to provide online railway tickets, catering services to railways, and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The company has expanded its services over the years to include a wide range of tourism and hospitality offerings, such as luxury train tours, hotel bookings, and holiday packages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the last six-month period, the stock has delivered a return of 16%. The IRCTC stock generated a fabulous return of 156% in the last three years, and it is up by 1006% in the last five-year period. In Q2FY24, the company reported a 30% improvement in its standalone net profit, reaching 294 crore.

