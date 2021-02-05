Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) today said the reservation fees applied for the unreserved coaches of the Indian Railways may continue even after the resumption of normal train services in the country.

IRCTC, the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India in an 'Earnings Conference Call' has said that Indian Railways may continue to keep the reservation system intact in long-distance trains for general(2S)class.

However, the final decision regarding the continuation of keeping the reservation system in general class will be taken by the Ministry of Railways.

Mahendra Pratap Mall, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC when being asked if he expects that once this COVID is out then fees will again be converted to underground tickets to which he replied,"I do not think so. Unreserved will largely be for passenger trains because these are long distance trains, I think it will continue."

He further said that," Currently, almost 8 lakhs tickets per day through IRCTC, with COVID we were booking about 9 lakhs to 9.5 lakhs tickets per day."

When asked ,"With Indian Railways operating only 35% to 40% of the total train but tickets bookings have already reached 80% to 90% of the pre-COVID level, so twice there was discrepancy?"

The chairman of IRCTC replied, "All these mail express trains they use to have 3 or 4 unreserved coaches. Now those unreserved coaches have been converted into sitting reserved coaches. So, each seat is reserved to a particular passenger, so those tickets are also booked IRCTC now. Earlier it was part of the unreserved ticketing system which was handled by railways now with conversion of these seats to 2S class Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited reserved booking is done by us and when I mentioned about 8 lakh tickets per day roughly 30% is from 2S segment.

Indian Railways converted the unreserved coaches into sitting reserved coaches after it started operations post the nationwide lockdown due to covid-19. Passengers have to fill in all the details like address and mobile phone number for travelling in the 2S coaches which were not required during pre-covid times

Meanwhile,IRCTC reported a 62% decline in its profit after tax for the quarter ended in December to ₹78 crore, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company saw its total revenue nosedive to ₹245.23 crore during the third quarter under review as against ₹734.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses declined to ₹140.74 crore from ₹464.56 crore in the year-ago period.

"The reduction in operating turnover is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic ...representations have been made to railway board for waiver of fixed commitments against various trains run by the company which could not be operated for the period up to October 16, 2020 during present pandemic, for which approval is awaited," the filing said.

