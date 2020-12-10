IRCTC: Govt to exercise oversubscription option of 8 mn shares in company

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) on Thursday told stock exchanges that government will exercise oversubscription option of 8 million shares in the company.

Meanwhile, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said Offer for Sale of government shares in IRCTC got great response on Day One. "Issue subscribed 1.98 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non- retail investors . Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow," the official said on Twitter.

Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCTC got great response on day one. Issue subscribed 1.98 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non- retail investors . Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/4tgFzQVJDS — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) December 10, 2020

The government on Wednesday said it is planning to sell up to 20 per cent stake in IRCTC through an Offer for Sale (OFS), which opened for subscription on Thursday.

"Offer for Sale in IRCTC opens tomorrow for Non Retail investors. Day 2 for retail investors. Govt. would divest 15 per cent equity with a 5 per cent green shoe option," the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The promoter proposed to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15 per cent stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The floor price for the offer shall be ₹1,367, it said.

Shares of IRCTC fell by 11 per cent after it said the government will sell up to 20 per cent stake in the company through an offer for sale to raise ₹4,374 crore.

Key equity indices eased on Thursday from seven days of gains following a steep fall on Wall Street overnight and drop in Asian markets.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 144 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 45,960 while the Nifty 50 lowered by 51 points or 0.38 per cent at 13,478.

