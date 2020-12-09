IRCTC: Govt to sell up to 20% stake via OFS; floor price set at 1,367/share

The government of India has proposed selling up to 2.4 crore shares in IRCTC, representing 15% of the paid up equity share capital of the company through offer of sale route. The government has also proposed an additional share sale of 0.8 crore shares, representing 5% of the paid up equity share capital, under in the event of oversubscription. Combinedly, the base offer size and oversubscription option represent 20% of outstanding equity shares of the company or 3.2 crore shares.

The IRCTC share sale will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. Only retail investors shall be allowed to place their on December 11.

The floor price for the offer shall be ₹1367 per share. The price under the offer of sale route is at a 16% discount to today's closing price.

IRCTC shares today had closed 1.5% lower at ₹1618.05.

As of September 30, the government had held 87.40 stake in IRCTC which went public last year.

IRCTC shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,995 in February this year before falling to ₹774.85 in March amid the pandemic-induced selloff in equity markets.

IRCTC had reported a 67.3% slump in the net profit to ₹32.63 crore for its second quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as compared to ₹99.82 crore, a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter fell 83% to ₹88 crore compared to ₹533 crore in the same quarter, last year.

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, is the only entity authorized by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

The railways had last month suspended the operations of its corporate trains run by the IRCTC from Lucknow to Delhi and Ahmedabad to Mumbai as they found few takers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, had restarted the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains from October 17, after it was suspended due to the pandemic.

