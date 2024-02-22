The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with Swiggy for the delivery of pre-ordered meals booked by passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal. During the initial stage, Swiggy will provide services to IRCTC customers at four railway stations including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The services will be expanded to other stations after the completion of the first phase.

“IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," said the company in its BSE filing on Thursday.

The company shares closed 1.04% higher at ₹935.95 per equity share on BSE on Thursday. Indian Railways' catering arm is opting for partnerships and tie-ups to expand its services to a larger number of railway stations with a wider range of food options for its customers. A few months ago, IRCTC partnered with the food delivery application Zomato for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered food at different railway stations. At the time of the partnership, announced in October, train passengers can avail of the services at selected stations, including, New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

The collaboration between Swiggy and IRCTC is expected to boost the business of the food delivery application given the high number of passenger traffic in the country.

The food delivery application is preparing to enter into the stock market this year. Swiggy is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its IPO launch soon. The company eyes an $11 billion IPO valuation target. The company is expecting to raise an estimated ₹8,300 crore through IPO in 2024.

