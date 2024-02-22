IRCTC joins hands with Swiggy for delivery of pre-ordered meals at railway stations
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday announced its partnership with Swiggy for the delivery of pre-ordered meals at railway stations. At the initial stage, the service will be provided at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with Swiggy for the delivery of pre-ordered meals booked by passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal. During the initial stage, Swiggy will provide services to IRCTC customers at four railway stations including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.