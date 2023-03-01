IRCTC partners HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card
Known as the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, the newly launched co-branded card is available exclusively on NPCI’s Rupay network. The card will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.
New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a co-branded travel credit card.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×