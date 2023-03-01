IRCTC partners HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC) and HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a co-branded travel credit card.

Known as the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card, the newly launched co-branded card is available exclusively on NPCI’s Rupay network. The card will provide exclusive benefits and maximum savings on bookings of train tickets booked through the IRCTC’s ticketing website and through IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Additionally, IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will enjoy an attractive joining bonus, discounts on bookings and access to the several executive lounges at railway stations across the country.

Commenting on the association, Rajni Hasija, chairman and managing director, IRCTC, said, “HDFC Bank is among the largest and most trusted banks in the country. We are delighted to partner with them for this initiative. The co-branded card offers exclusive access to newly opened state-of-the-art lounges available at most of the major railway stations.“

“The credit card will help to streamline online transactions and at the same time offer best-in-class benefits as well as experience to our customers," she added.

Parag Rao, Group Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and IT, HDFC Bank, said, “...The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country. Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in the country and we are delighted to be the first private sector bank to partner with IRCTC to enhance customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets."