IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, on Tuesday reported a 23% decline year-on-year in net profit to ₹103.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had reported a profit of ₹135.14 crore in the year-ago period.

However, sequentially, the net profit rose 33% from ₹78.08 crore in the December quarter.

The revenue from operations fell 41% to ₹340 crore from ₹576 crore in March 2021. Sequentially, the firm reported a 51% increase from ₹224.37 core in the December quarter.

The weakness in the company’s earnings was largely a factor of the muted demand for rail travel during the quarter as compared to the year-ago quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, IRCTC board has recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each (@ 50% of the paid-up share capital of Rs. 160 cr.), subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from Covid-19 preparation of financial results including carrying amount of assets and liabilities. The reduction in operating turnover is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Company does not expect any material impact on the carrying amount of assets and liabilities. The company will continue to closely monitor any material changes In future economic conditions due to COVID-19," IRCTC stated.

The hit to the company’s topline came from the loss of revenue in the catering and tourism business given government restrictions on serving of food during travel.

IRCTC’s catering revenues plummeted 70 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to ₹67.38 crore whereas, tourism sales declined 69 per cent to ₹31.6 crore.

The railway internet ticketing business held up during the quarter as sales grew 9.5 per cent on-year to ₹212 crore.

Shares of the IRCTC ended 0.5 per cent lower at ₹2,068 on the NSE.





