OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit falls 23% to 104 cr, firm announces final dividend of 5

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, on Tuesday reported a 23% decline year-on-year in net profit to 103.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had reported a profit of 135.14 crore in the year-ago period.

However, sequentially, the net profit rose 33% from 78.08 crore in the December quarter.

The revenue from operations fell 41% to 340 crore from 576 crore in March 2021. Sequentially, the firm reported a 51% increase from 224.37 core in the December quarter.

The weakness in the company’s earnings was largely a factor of the muted demand for rail travel during the quarter as compared to the year-ago quarter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, IRCTC board has recommended a final dividend of 5 per equity share of face value of 10/- each (@ 50% of the paid-up share capital of Rs. 160 cr.), subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company has considered the possible effects that may result from Covid-19 preparation of financial results including carrying amount of assets and liabilities. The reduction in operating turnover is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Company does not expect any material impact on the carrying amount of assets and liabilities. The company will continue to closely monitor any material changes In future economic conditions due to COVID-19," IRCTC stated.

The hit to the company’s topline came from the loss of revenue in the catering and tourism business given government restrictions on serving of food during travel.

IRCTC’s catering revenues plummeted 70 per cent year-on-year in the quarter to 67.38 crore whereas, tourism sales declined 69 per cent to 31.6 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The railway internet ticketing business held up during the quarter as sales grew 9.5 per cent on-year to 212 crore.

Shares of the IRCTC ended 0.5 per cent lower at 2,068 on the NSE.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout