IRCTC resumes luxury train 'Golden Chariot'. Ticket fare to route, key details

Now, travel like a king across the South Indian states as IRCTC is all set to host you in its luxury trains Golden Chariot that resumed services from today.

On Sunday, the first train started from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station for the six nights-seven day tour - The Pride of Karnataka. The package will cover the Bandipur national park, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru and Goa. The trip will also include visits to Unesco world heritage sites of Badami Caves, Pattadakal temples and Hampi palace ruins and will end in Bengaluru.

The guests will be taken around the sites in AC-buses, and while on the train, they will be treated with the finest meals and the choicest wine.

Apart from Pride of Karnataka, the online ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways has also planned another tour package - The Jewels of South India, which will commence its first journey next Sunday. The three nights-four days tour will cover Mysuru, Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad and Kerala. The trip will include visits to the Hampi palace ruins, Fort Kochi and Kerala backwaters.

About Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot is a luxury train plying on the Southern Sector which intends to provide a mix of travel to destinations with historical, architectural, mystique and scenic relevance endowed with state of the art amenities on board

The luxury train was started by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation in 2008 but the operations, management and marketing of it was later taken over by IRCTC.

The tour package includes all onboard meals, transport for sightseeing, entrance fee to all the sites covered in the trip as well as the cost of guides.The cost for the deluxe cabin for the tour packages are ₹320,130 and for a single supplement, the trip is priced at ₹240,100.

On Sunday, IRCTC posted the first photos of the tour from Bengaluru on Twitter saying Vacation times are back now. The Golden Chariot Train embarked on its 6Nights/7 Days "Pride of Karnataka" itinerary from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station today amid traditional Indian welcome and hospitality to the picturesque landscape & destinations of South India.

Vacation times are back now. The Golden Chariot Train embarked on its 6Nights/7 Days "Pride of Karnataka" itinerary from Yesvantpur Bengaluru Railway Station today amid traditional Indian welcome and hospitality to the picturesque landscape & destinations of South India. pic.twitter.com/L8AG5Mqkp2 — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 14, 2021

See Photos:

