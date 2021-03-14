IRCTC resumes luxury train 'Golden Chariot'. Ticket fare to route, key details

Apart from Pride of Karnataka, the online ticket booking arm of the Indian Railways has also planned another tour package - The Jewels of South India, which will commence its first journey next Sunday. The three nights-four days tour will cover Mysuru, Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad and Kerala. The trip will include visits to the Hampi palace ruins, Fort Kochi and Kerala backwaters.

