IRCTC slips 13% on government plans to sell stake via offer for sale

MUMBAI: Shares of IRCTC lost as much as 13.17% after the government said it is planning to sell up to 20% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

At 11:15 am, IRCTC was trading at ₹1,502.70 down 7.13% from its previous close, while the Sensex fell 0.53% to 45,857.04.

The promoter has proposed to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing 15% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchange after market hours on Wednesday.

The floor price for the offer will be ₹1,367, a discount of 15.52% to Wednesday's closing price of ₹1,618.05. For non-retail investors the Offer for Sale (OFS) opens today. For retail investors the OFS opens on Friday. The government plans to divest 15% equity with a 5% green shoe option according to department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM).

In all, the Government of India will sell 3.2 crore shares, which is expected to garner ₹4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The government has set a divestment target of ₹2.1 trillion and IRCTC OFS will help the government inch towards meeting that target. Of the ₹2.1 trillion, ₹1.20 trillion will be from disinvestment of public sector undertakings and another ₹90,000 crore from stake sale in financial institutions.

The government currently holds an 87.40% stake in IRCTC. It needs to bring down its stake to 75% to meet markets regulator Sebi's public holding norms.

IRCTC, authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, was listed on stock exchanges in October 2019. The company had raised ₹ ₹645 crore through the IPO.

