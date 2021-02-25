IRCTC ties up with Abhibus to provide bus ticket bookings

AbhiBus Services, an online e-ticketing platform that aggregates solutions to 3000 private bus operators has partnered with ticket booking platform, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

With this partnership, IRCTC will get the bus inventory across 100,000 Bus routes and IRCTC customers will get options to book tickets for Sleeper/Non-sleeper, Ac/Non-AC buses as per their requirement.

IRCTC enables over 9 Lakh train tickets every day, at the same time, this collaboration will open bus ticket booking window to IRCTC customers wherein Abhibus will enable the bus ticketing option on IRCTC’s platform PAN India.

Abhibus is one of the oldest players in bus ticketing and has catered to over 45 Million customers till date since it started its Online Passenger reservation system before launching the e-ticketing platform- Abhibus.com and its mobile apps.

IRCTC plans to ease travel booking for its customers wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another.

Since the lockdown was eased in September 2020, AbhiBus has witnessed a staggering increase of nearly 200% in demand over the last 4-5 months. This has coincided with AbhiBus being able to bridge the supply gap by onboarding over 150 new private operators and 3 new Government RTC operators.

Their overall bookings have recovered to over 100% of the pre-Covid peak numbers. This steep rise in numbers can be attributed to the fact that travel sentiments have changed significantly as the festive season approached with a 32% month on month increase in October & 36% in November from a booking’s perspective. Not surprisingly, Goa has been the number one destination for both short term and long-term visit with 45% Goa visitors having booked their return on AbhiBus platform within 4 days of stay and the rest booking their return after 15-20 days of stay.

Currently with its tie-ups with various state transport corporations including APSRTC, TSRTC, KeralaRTC, PRTC (Puducherry), OSRTC, KTC (Goa), MSRTC, GSRTC, UPSRTC, BSRTC, HRTC (Himachal), RSRTC, Haryana Roadways, WBTC to name a few, AbhiBus has consistently clocked over 30,000 bookings per day, over the last three months.





