IRCTC ties up with Abhibus to provide bus ticket bookings

Their overall bookings have recovered to over 100% of the pre-Covid peak numbers. This steep rise in numbers can be attributed to the fact that travel sentiments have changed significantly as the festive season approached with a 32% month on month increase in October & 36% in November from a booking’s perspective. Not surprisingly, Goa has been the number one destination for both short term and long-term visit with 45% Goa visitors having booked their return on AbhiBus platform within 4 days of stay and the rest booking their return after 15-20 days of stay.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}