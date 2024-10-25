Companies
Burmans now a step closer to Religare, but there's more to go
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 25 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIRDAI gives its no-objection to Religare's application proposing the company's takeover by Burman family. The go-ahead is the first regulatory step towards the deal's completion and is crucial since Religare owns Care Health and Religare's top management has been resisting the hostile takeover
The billionaire Burman family of Dabur Ltd is a step closer to buying Religare Enterprises Ltd, with the insurance regulator stating it has no objection to the proposed acquisition.
