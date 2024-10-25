Religare said it was also considering an option to ask RBI to reconsider its decision, but could not disclose this plan either, since it was “busy" preparing for the “herculean task" of making multiple applications to regulators with regards to the takeover. “In this rush and with the focus shifting on filing regulatory applications etc. the issue of refusal of approval by RBI for appointment of Asthaana being taken up with RBI for redressal/reconsideration got missed and in this state of events, the fact of not making the disclosure under Sebi LODR was also missed due to oversight," added Religare.